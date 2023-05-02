Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 17,583 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,520,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,583 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.55% of BioLife Solutions worth $27,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,060.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,060.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $30,946.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,828.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,137 shares of company stock worth $1,630,427. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $17.62. 71,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,606. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

BioLife Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Stories

