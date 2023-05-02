Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 24,048 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,048 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.75. 1,024,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,341. The firm has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

