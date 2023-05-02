Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 8,580 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $33,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $1,180,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 1,623.1% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Gartner by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IT traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $302.62. The company had a trading volume of 442,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,075. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. Gartner’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.