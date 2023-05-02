Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 9,588 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $47,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $916.81.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $5.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $924.53. 183,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,162. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $853.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $831.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $929.77.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.