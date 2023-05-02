Geneva Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,528 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Axon Enterprise worth $37,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,932,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 597,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,209,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,669,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after buying an additional 45,308 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,201.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,168.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,290 shares of company stock worth $22,547,905 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.36.

AXON stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.70. 676,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,984. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.