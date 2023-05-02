Geneva Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,219,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Onto Innovation accounts for about 1.9% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 2.46% of Onto Innovation worth $83,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of ONTO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 49,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,375. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $89.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

