Geneva Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Fox Factory comprises about 2.3% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $103,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 63.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 98.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.95. 75,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,159. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.51.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

