Geodrill (GEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geodrill had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of C$41.95 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:GEO opened at C$3.13 on Tuesday. Geodrill has a 1 year low of C$2.10 and a 1 year high of C$3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.90.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

