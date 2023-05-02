GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,519.90

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $104.23 million and approximately $1,519.90 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GG TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0819 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GG TOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN’s launch date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.08330262 USD and is down -4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $481.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GG TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GG TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GG TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.