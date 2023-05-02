Ghe LLC Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ghe LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,420 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.8% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 167.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,730,000 after acquiring an additional 452,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,005. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

