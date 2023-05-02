Ghe LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ghe LLC cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises about 1.5% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,122 shares of company stock valued at $202,544. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.98. The stock had a trading volume of 612,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,492. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.37.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.