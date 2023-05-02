Ghe LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ghe LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5,578.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,428 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,628 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 4.2% of Ghe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $113.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,277. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average is $101.29. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

