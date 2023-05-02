Ghe LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ghe LLC lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simon Property Group Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

