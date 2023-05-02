Ghe LLC Sells 8,819 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Ghe LLC cut its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the period. Ghe LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in KB Home by 11,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Stock Down 2.2 %

KB Home stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.07. 566,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,114. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

