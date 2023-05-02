Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $39.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

GIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $35.79.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,864,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,286,000 after buying an additional 271,002 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,349,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,091,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,672,000 after purchasing an additional 90,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,001,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 594,688 shares during the period. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $88,513,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

