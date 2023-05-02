Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $2,304,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.55. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

