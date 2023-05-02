Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,965 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.2% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 141.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,838,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.50. 3,847,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,103,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

