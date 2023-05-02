Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 1,225 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LEN stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.00. 484,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,139. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $113.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

