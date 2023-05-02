Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $7.83 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $410.60. 1,230,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,955. The firm has a market cap of $305.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $404.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

