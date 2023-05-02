Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 3,096 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.44. The company had a trading volume of 816,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $491.23 and its 200 day moving average is $491.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

