Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 33,180 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,184,000 after purchasing an additional 51,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.32. 41,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,775. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.06. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

