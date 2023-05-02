Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.61. 449,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.88. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.56.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

