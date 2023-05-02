Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 37,066 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 37,066 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.76. 4,831,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,926,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $158.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

