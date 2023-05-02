Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 582 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556,109. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

