Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Shares Down 1.1%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.40. 3,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 8,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.56% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

