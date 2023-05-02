Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,840,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 34,340,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Globalstar Price Performance
Shares of GSAT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,534,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.60. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,469,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,277,000 after buying an additional 387,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,966,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,907,000 after purchasing an additional 318,269 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 18,766,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Globalstar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,377,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 145,816 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,318,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 395,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
