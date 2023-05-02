Globe Life (GL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Globe Life has set its FY 2023 guidance at $10.20-$10.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $10.20 to $10.50 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Globe Life to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.44.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $4,615,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,449.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at $523,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More

