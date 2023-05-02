Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 5,110,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 34.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 50.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 35.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,808. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMED. Truist Financial lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

