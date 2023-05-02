GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,982 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GDDY traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.60. The stock had a trading volume of 519,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,291. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $85.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $295,015.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,578,446.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,735 shares of company stock worth $1,965,660. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Evercore ISI raised shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

