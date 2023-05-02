Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.77.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

NYSE:GOL opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $898.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. State Street Corp increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

