Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director J Kevin Gilligan Sells 16,320 Shares

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Graco Price Performance

GGG stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.30. The company had a trading volume of 853,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,999. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.05.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Institutional Trading of Graco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 2,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.