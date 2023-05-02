Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the second quarter worth $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In other Enovix news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,301,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 34,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $382,493.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,418.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 179,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,554. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovix Stock Up 0.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.22. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 41.34% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.