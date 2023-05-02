Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Invests $310,000 in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after buying an additional 1,337,149 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 591,580 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 483,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,837,000 after buying an additional 457,471 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

KURA opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.56 and a quick ratio of 18.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $712.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.90. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

