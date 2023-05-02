Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for 0.7% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22,187.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,546.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KWEB opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

