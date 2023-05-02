Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 7,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 60.21% and a net margin of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

