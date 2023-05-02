Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70 to $3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.92 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,673,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,491. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,309.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

