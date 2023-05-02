Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Shares Gap Up to $24.63

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.63, but opened at $25.31. Graphic Packaging shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 786,860 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

