Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.35

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 428953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTN shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Gray Television Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $690.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 7.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after buying an additional 97,570 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after buying an additional 109,933 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,328,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,465,000 after buying an additional 84,614 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 533,361 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

