Great Elm Capital (GECC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 63.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 million. On average, analysts expect Great Elm Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ GECC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.03. 3,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,151. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Great Elm Capital Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.43%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.54%.

In related news, CEO Matthew D. Kaplan acquired 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,832.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GECC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 111.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

