Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Update

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 22.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 8.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $2,565,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Green Dot Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 246,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,534. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $842.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GDOT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.
