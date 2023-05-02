Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Update

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 22.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 8.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $2,565,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 246,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,534. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $842.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.