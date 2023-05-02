Gregory C. Bestic Buys 15,000 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,121.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Farmers National Banc Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.81.
Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.
About Farmers National Banc
Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.
See Also
