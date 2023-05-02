Gregory C. Bestic Buys 15,000 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,121.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

FMNB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

