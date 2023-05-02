Griffon (GFF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Griffon to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.14 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a positive return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Griffon to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Griffon stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 99,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,909. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Griffon has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $43.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -243.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Griffon by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after acquiring an additional 388,996 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Griffon by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 369,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 240,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Griffon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after acquiring an additional 181,416 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

