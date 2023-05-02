Grin Price Reaches $0.0605 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $745,349.32 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,770.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00307705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00531466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00067082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.41 or 0.00415052 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

