GrowGeneration (GRWG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect GrowGeneration to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GrowGeneration Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 145,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,883. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $196.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.25 to $4.30 in a report on Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of GrowGeneration
GrowGeneration Company Profile
GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the operation of specialty retail hydroponic and organic garden centers. The firm is also involved in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, benching, and racking environmental control systems and other products for both indoor and outdoor hydroponic and organic gardening.
