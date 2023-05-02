GrowGeneration (GRWG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect GrowGeneration to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GrowGeneration Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 145,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,883. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $196.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.25 to $4.30 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $2,317,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 461,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 320,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 203.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 253,629 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 152.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 391,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 236,530 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after buying an additional 222,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the operation of specialty retail hydroponic and organic garden centers. The firm is also involved in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, benching, and racking environmental control systems and other products for both indoor and outdoor hydroponic and organic gardening.

