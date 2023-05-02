GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Stock Price Down 6.8%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 109,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 114,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTBP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 31st.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.86.
GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).
