Guggenheim Cuts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $248.00

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut First Solar from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus boosted their target price on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut First Solar from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.88.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $180.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.47. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $221.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 671.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

