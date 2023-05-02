GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $32.16 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 36.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 2% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $32.16 million and $1,084.73 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001506 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004321 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003785 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

