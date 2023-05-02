H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in H World Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in H World Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in H World Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Price Performance

HTHT stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. H World Group has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 1.00.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H World Group had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that H World Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

