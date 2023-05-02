Hanesbrands (HBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Hanesbrands to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hanesbrands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $14.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Articles

