Hanesbrands (HBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Hanesbrands to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hanesbrands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $14.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

