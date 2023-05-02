Harsco (HSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Harsco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HSC stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $543.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.06. Harsco has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth $6,832,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 470.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 892,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harsco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,444,000 after acquiring an additional 734,365 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Harsco by 3,961.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 430,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 420,095 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 127.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 598,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 335,483 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

